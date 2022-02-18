A man was fatally shot Thursday night in Rockville. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 1:26 p.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 1:26 p.m. ESTA man was fatally shot Thursday night in Rockville.Officials with Montgomery County Police said in a statement that the incident happened about 11:50 p.m. in the 14000 block of Cove Lane within the city limits.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice were called for a report of a shooting and when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Officials did not release the man’s name, pending notification of his family.The homicide remains under investigation.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...