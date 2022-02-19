Since then, Waller began growing and processing industrial hemp in Halifax County on a farm she took over from her father. And after recreational marijuana was legalized in Virginia last year, she’s hoping for a second chance to get into the nascent cannabis market by growing pot to sell. But as Virginia lawmakers this year work to create the recreational marijuana market, Waller, who is Black, said she’s concerned that she and other minority farmers will be shut out.

Story continues below advertisement

“The same mistakes that were made in other states, as I read about their social equity programs, it’s going to happen here in Virginia, too,” Waller said.

Advertisement

Concerns over social equity — who will get access to the new market and when — have been among the biggest sources of debate as state lawmakers work to build the framework for the new recreational marijuana industry.

And there’s a lot of money to be made for those who get in. As legalization efforts have swept through the country, with the drug now legal in 18 states plus the District, business is booming. Sales of legal cannabis were $19 billion in 2020, and are expected to balloon to $41 billion by 2025, according to the Wall Street research firm Cowen.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the Virginia Senate passed a nearly 200-page bill that outlines everything from licensing to enforcement, including a provision that would allow pharmaceutical processors — the handful of preexisting medicinal dispensaries in the state — and large industrial hemp processors to begin selling recreational marijuana on Sept. 15. The rest of the market would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Some hemp farmers and social equity advocates, like Waller, are worried that giving pharmaceutical processors a head start on sales will give them a market advantage that will make it difficult for small entrepreneurs to gain a foothold later.

“It was brought to stark vision that the same thing is going to happen with the adult-use licenses that happened with the medicinal licenses,” Waller said. “So again, we’re behind with no opportunity to really catch up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lawmakers and medicinal dispensaries argue that early sales are necessary to bridge a gap — created last year when the then-Democrat-controlled General Assembly legalized possession, but delayed sales until 2024 — and limit the black market for marijuana by providing safe and regulated sales before the full market begins.

An uncertain future

While the bill has passed the Senate with bipartisan support in a 23-16 vote, the future of the marijuana market in Virginia remains uncertain as the bill heads to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.

Advertisement

At the beginning of this year’s session, Republican leaders said they were prepared to work on marijuana legislation, with House Republicans introducing multiple marijuana-related bills. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has also indicated that he doesn’t intend to overturn legalization, but acknowledged that the law still needs work to set up the commercial market.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Republicans opposed legalization, especially over some of the social equity provisions that Democrats championed for, such as creating the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund, a community-led fund outlined in the 2021 law, that would direct 30 percent of all tax profits to help communities impacted by disproportionate drug law enforcement. One of the bills proposed in the House by Del. Michael J. Webert (R-Fauquier), would have removed that provision and redirected those funds to school repairs.

But as the session pressed on, the House did not make any progress on their own proposed bills, never docketing the bills for committee and letting them die. Instead, House leadership has indicated they will take up what the Democrat-controlled Senate produced, which will likely take a lot of compromise to get the two chambers to agree.

Advertisement

“I'm hopeful that something can be agreed upon this year, it is both a weighty topic and a weighty bill to hammer out a compromise on,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), the Senate bill’s main sponsor. “But they now have a product that they can work with and work from, and hopefully we'll be able to agree upon any differences.”

Hemp farmers want in

When the bill was first proposed at the beginning of the session, it included a provision that would allow hemp processors to get early access to the market, an exciting thought for small hemp farmers around the state who are interested in transitioning to growing, processing or selling cannabis.

But, during a subcommittee meeting, hemp processors were written out of the bill. Jason Blanchette, owner of Flower for the People, a hemp facility in Newport News where his family has been farming since the 1950s, said that development was frustrating.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“With the stroke of a pen and a quick pounding of the gavel they take out Virginia small business when it comes to this product,” Blanchette said. “Which is utterly heart-wrenching.”

Blanchette and others in the hemp industry argued that three of the four current medicinal licenses were awarded to out-of-state companies, whereas giving licenses to hemp processors in the state would support Virginia-based business.

Last week, the bill was amended again to add hemp processors back in, though this time with a requirement that the businesses have processed at least 40,000 pounds of hemp — a threshold that Blanchette said is incredibly high and one that most small farms in the state will not meet.

Story continues below advertisement

A Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesperson said the agency does not collect data on the amount of hemp processed by industrial hemp processors, though Ebbin said he expects there to be anywhere between 11 and 20 processors in the state that would reach the threshold.

Advertisement

Blanchette said he’s happy to see the bill move forward because it’s a step closer to sales being open and he recognizes the need for a safe market, but remains frustrated that small Virginia-based farmers and businesses like himself will likely be left out of the early market.

For minority farmers who are eager to start growing and selling marijuana, the 40,000-pounds threshold was also discouraging.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you’re going to allow for a hemp conversion to marijuana, you need to have social equity in that as well, because there are Black and brown people who are processing on small batches, who might be willing or financially able to do it on the same scale that these 40,000-pound people claim that they’re doing,” said Sharon Mallory, acting executive director for 2020 Farmers Cooperative, which advocates for Black and socially disadvantaged farmers.

Social equity a concern

Social equity was a concern last year for Virginia Democrats writing the marijuana legalization legislation. A key reason sales were delayed until 2024, was to give the state time to develop a solid social-equity program, that would help ensure Black people, who according to the ACLU are more than three times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a White person, would get a chance to compete in the market.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the social equity provisions outlined in last year’s plan remain in the bill that passed the Senate. Some of the features include creating a community fund that directs money to communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of drug laws, and a program for “social equity applicants” that gives licensing preference to those who meet criteria such as living in the communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, or who graduated from a historically Black college or university in the commonwealth.

But if transitional sales open only to the established pharmaceutical and large-hemp processors, social equity advocates worry the state’s social equity program will be “too little, too late.”

A letter signed by dozens of organizations advocating for a more equitable cannabis industry read: “Early and exclusive market capture by a handful of large companies have consistently undermined efforts to create an equitable and diverse industry supported by small local businesses.”

Advertisement

Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, an organization advocating for an equitable cannabis industry, said that while the bill has social equity provisions outlined, she said that if equity is not considered from the first day of sales, it will likely just continue to get pushed down the line.

“Those really impacted by the drug war are going to be the last folks that are now able to access the market,” Higgs Wise said. “This is the complete opposite of what happened and what we passed in 2021.”

Ebbin said the bill includes canopy caps — limits on the square footage of businesses that get early access to the market — to limit their ability to completely dominate the market. It also requires those entering the market early to incubate five social equity applicants to help them get up and running.