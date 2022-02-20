There were similar demonstrations in Warsaw, Madrid and other cities as people demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraw his troops. In Washington, men and women in the crowd stood close and draped the blue and yellow flags over their shoulders.

The event drew Ukrainian Americans, as well as supporters from throughout Eastern Europe, who have been on edge since Putin deployed more than 150,000 Russian troops at Ukraine’s borders.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

They gathered to show support to a country bracing for attack and to urge President Biden to take strong action against Russia if it attempts to seize control of the former Soviet state. About 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to bolster NATO defenses in nearby Poland and Germany.

Tetiana Vuitsik, a 34-year-old nanny, has family in western Ukraine and friends in the country’s capital of Kyiv. “They’re preparing for the worst,” she said. Some are topping off their cars with gas in case they need to evacuate, Vuitsik said.

Others are withdrawing money from the bank to make sure they have cash on hand and stocking up on groceries. “We are calling every day to make sure they are okay,” said Vuitsik, who drove with her friend, Ruslan Semchuk, from Stamford, Conn., to attend the demonstration.

Biden met with the White House National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the threat, and warned an attack could be expected “in the coming days.” On Friday, he said he believed Putin had decided to invade Ukraine and target Kyiv. Meanwhile, civilians on the ground in eastern Ukraine are enduring an increase in shelling from separatists.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The demonstrators on Sunday said they are thankful for Washington’s support but want Biden to enact more stringent sanctions against Russia and continue sending weapons to Ukraine. Still, some Ukrainians living abroad are feeling helpless.

“We couldn’t just stay home,” said Mariya Mykhantso, 37. “We can’t ignore everything that’s about to happen in our country.” Mykhantso was born in the Lviv region on the western side of Ukraine and now resides in Arlington, Va. She said her family is bracing for an attack. “Ukraine is suffering from this aggressive attitude of Russia,” Mykhantso said. “We want nothing but peace.”

The demonstrators also honored the Ukrainians who died during the Revolution of Dignity, a wave of protests from late 2013 to early 2014 that ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych after he refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union. Shortly after the uprising, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The incident has inspired the artwork of Ola Rondiak, a 55-year-old artist based in New York and Kyiv. She brought one of her pieces, a motanka doll traditionally gifted from mothers to daughters to deliver wisdom and strength sculpted from plaster, to the rally in Washington.

The sculpture bore the faces of the Heavenly Hundred, protesters who were killed during the Ukrainian revolution in 2014. Rondiak invited members of the crowd to sign the artwork and leave messages, a living piece of art, she said.