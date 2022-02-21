At the ceremony, UDC named its athletic facility the Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson Sports Complex, after a 1904 graduate of UDC’s predecessor institution who was an educator, athlete, referee, basketball organizer, recreation worker, physical fitness advocate and civil rights activist. Henderson is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The $200,000 “lead gift” from Leonsis’s groups comes at the start of UDC’s Memorial Fund Campaign, which is seeking to raise $2 million for upgrades to the sports complex, student scholarships and youth sports camps, the school said.