By Martin WeilToday at 6:40 p.m. ESTA man was fatally stabbed Monday at the Lakeforest Mall in Montgomery County, the county police said.The victim was found about 11 a.m. with "multiple stab wounds," the police said.He died at a hospital, according to the police.No information was immediately available about the circumstances of the incident.The mall is in the Gaithersburg area.