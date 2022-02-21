By Martin WeilToday at 7:08 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 7:08 p.m. ESTA man was fatally shot Monday evening near a school in the Landover area of Prince George’s County, according to the county police.The man was found on the ground around 5:20 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe died at the scene, the police said.The address, in the Landover area, is that of John Carroll Elementary School.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...