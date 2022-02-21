“We are aware that Metro’s Twitter accounts were hacked and obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture,” the WMATA folks said, in an early-morning panic statement.

Are they sure about that?

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has been a complete mess, with more than half of its trains out of service, revenue shortfalls and a manager who is leaving. Any commuter left stranded these past few months — and that has to be all of them — would consider the performance obscene.

So when the account was taken over by a prankster who posted about breasts and booties, tweets reading like they came from a 12-year-old who figured out that the WMATA password was — what — 123ABC? It was on brand.

Because who could blame the kid? The buses and trains that the entire school district in D.C. — and much of the workforce in Washington — rely upon have been leaving them stranded for months now.

“Mom 42 minutes and still no bus.

“Mom Imma be late again no metro still waiting.”

These are the texts I keep getting from my kid, a freshman at a D.C. high school six miles from our home on Capitol Hill. To get to school on time these days — on a system where buses run on weekend schedules all week, drive past stops because they’re sardine-packed to capacity and the Metro train fleet remains hobbled at 40 percent capacity — the kids in our neighborhood leave for school at sunrise, an hour and a half before classes start.

Public transportation in the region has been an undeniable mess since the coronavirus came to town, sure. More than 4,000 WMATA employees had covid-19 and seven of them died. These are some of the crucial front-line workers of our region. Plus revenue fell when much of the nation’s workforce stopped going to the office, crippling an ailing agency that has never had a good excuse for its persistent dysfunction.

It’s not only commuting school kids who’ve been messed with.

When Metro suddenly pulled more than half of the fleet off the tracks because of flaws in the new 7000-series cars that caused derailments, an entire region that relies on public transportation was jilted.

“I’m leaving a little after 5 a.m.,” Wayne Parker, who lives in District Heights and works at the Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind, told me when they pulled the trains in October.

He gives himself plenty of time to get to work, slowly making his way through crowds with his white cane. “But this is messing with me big time. It’s making me late every day, and I don’t know what to do now.”

This was the story I heard from college administrators, a lawyer, a store clerk, a janitor and a judge. Public transportation is an equal opportunity disrupter.

It has to change, and for reasons that go beyond the jugular function that public transportation serves. This was clear in a congressional hearing earlier this month.

“As the system has jumped from crisis to crisis, this culture of mediocrity has been a common theme,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the House Oversight subcommittee on government operations, during that Feb. 9 hearing.

He ravaged WMATA for “falsified track inspection reports, the failure to document or investigate more than 3,000 criminal complaints from riders, and now a disastrous defect with 60 percent of the system’s rail car fleet that was allowed to languish for four years.”

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) piled on.

“Metro needs to better,” scolded Hoyer, one of the guys who fought for federal funding for Metro back in the days it was marketed as a whiz-bang wonder for visitors to the nation’s capital who would marvel at “America’s subway.”

You know it’s bad when the local Democrats are upset.

But even harsher were criticisms from Rep. Frederick B. Keller (R-Pa.).

Keller, who also wants to tell D.C. how we should treat guns, statues and the police, kvetched that the transit authority is “even more reliant on federal government funds” after getting $2 billion in federal grants.

This comes from a guy who just secured about $3 million in federal grants for a winery, brewery and dairy in his district.

When guys like this show up, they’re building the case to take control of D.C., something House Republicans already promised to take on if they win control in the next election. Repealing home rule would help prevent their D.C. statehood nightmare.

And even though WMATA is a regional authority, incompetence and dysfunction fit their narrative to hobble local leadership.

The hacker wrote “yo this isn’t breaking news it BRAKE-ing news.”