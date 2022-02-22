Police identified the victim as Dejuan Hailstorks of Northwest Washington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last month, a series of shootings in and around the Metro station sparked concern among police and residents, who attributed much of the violence to individual disputes.
Police did not address a possible motive in Monday’s shooting and could not immediately say whether it might be linked to other recent shootings in the area.
There have been 22 homicides in the District this year, down 21 percent from this time in 2021. But police said violent crime overall is up 23 percent, driven by a spike in robberies.