A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 13th Street NW, near Lamont Street and two blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro station, the site of other shootings and violence this year.

Police identified the victim as Dejuan Hailstorks of Northwest Washington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last month, a series of shootings in and around the Metro station sparked concern among police and residents, who attributed much of the violence to individual disputes.

Police did not address a possible motive in Monday’s shooting and could not immediately say whether it might be linked to other recent shootings in the area.

There have been 22 homicides in the District this year, down 21 percent from this time in 2021. But police said violent crime overall is up 23 percent, driven by a spike in robberies.