Woolford, a lieutenant colonel in the Maryland Air National Guard, was tasked with operating the state’s mass-vaccination clinic at Baltimore’s M&T Stadium.

“Jeff’s professional experience, personal character, and life story make him extremely qualified to serve as our next lieutenant governor,” Schulz, the former Maryland commerce secretary under Hogan, said in a statement.

Woolford, a native of Baltimore, lives in Carroll County with his wife and two children. He launched Parallax Enterprises LLC, a health-care company that focuses on patient safety, in 2013.

Woolford is a political newcomer, having never run for public office. He joins Schulz in what is likely to be a bitter Republican primary against Del. Daniel L. Cox (R-Frederick), who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, and former delegate and perennial candidate Robin Ficker.

As with many other candidates in the race, Schulz’s selection of Woolford provides gender balance to her ticket.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity and look forward to meeting with voters in every corner of the state,” Woolford said in a statement. “Over the last seven years, Maryland has made a lot of progress and I am committed to making sure we continue in the same direction.”

Schulz made the announcement on what was originally the filing deadline for the primary. The Maryland Court of Appeals recently decided to move the filing deadline for the June primary from Feb. 22 to March 22 as it weighs a ruling on a newly filed lawsuit challenging the legislative redistricting map approved by the General Assembly last month.

Woolford is the 10th candidate for lieutenant governor to be named so far this year.

