Both outages were caused by power pole fires, the spokesman said. He said the first occurred at 4:59 p.m. on Cascades Parkway in Sterling near Dulles Town Center. It cut off power to about 3,800 customers, he said.
The second occurred about an hour later in the Route 7 corridor west of the Countryside area, according to the spokesman and a map on Dominion’s website. The map indicated that about 850 customers still lacked power there.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists that traffic signals would be dark at some intersections.