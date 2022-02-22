A second alarm was called “due to the potential for high life hazard,” Maggiolo said, and about 100 fire personnel were deployed to the scene as the building filled with smoke.
“It’s two in the morning — everyone’s asleep,” Maggiolo said. “There’s a significant fire burning.”
Firefighters located two victims of the blaze, according to Maggiolo. Information about their condition was not immediately available.
The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, Maggiolo said, and all residents of the building’s third floor were displaced. The building’s management is providing alternative housing, according to Maggiolo, and firefighters are escorting residents who need to retrieve belongs back inside the building.
No information about the cause of the fire was immediately available.