A second alarm was called “due to the potential for high life hazard,” Maggiolo said, and about 100 fire personnel were deployed to the scene as the building filled with smoke.
“It’s 2 in the morning — everyone’s asleep,” Maggiolo said. “There’s a significant fire burning.”
Firefighters located two victims of the blaze, according to Maggiolo, and D.C. police said they were investigating the deaths of two victims, one male and one female. The identities of the victims were withheld pending family notification, police said.
The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, Maggiolo said, and all residents of the building’s third floor were displaced. The building’s management is providing alternative housing, according to Maggiolo, and firefighters are escorting residents who need to retrieve belongs back inside the building.
No information about the cause of the fire was immediately available.
40 apartments are uninhabitable as a result of the 2 Alarm fire on G St SW. Displaced residents are being assisted with housing by building management, @DC_HSEMA @OTAinDC @DCMOCRS @RedCrossNCGC @DCHumanServ. #DCsBravest assisting them with gathering personal possessions. pic.twitter.com/Gig5uAqZVE— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 22, 2022