A woman was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near P and North Capitol streets, NE, the D.C. police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokeswoman.

No information was available about a suspect or motive.

The woman’s name was being withheld until her relatives could be notified.

The site is between Florida and New York avenues and about a mile and a half north of the U.S. Capitol.