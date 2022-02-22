Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene. (iStock)By Martin WeilToday at 10:52 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:52 p.m. ESTA woman was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near P and North Capitol streets, NE, the D.C. police said.The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokeswoman.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightNo information was available about a suspect or motive.The woman’s name was being withheld until her relatives could be notified.The site is between Florida and New York avenues and about a mile and a half north of the U.S. Capitol.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...