On Monday, according to the statement, two drivers from Woodbridge were charged after the fatal collision: 23-year-old Edgardo Miguel Zambrano, who was driving the Hyundai Elantra, and 27-year-old Marvin Antonio Cabrera Martinez, who was driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police said Zambrano failed to stop before entering the roadway from a parking lot and entered the path of another driver. He was charged with failing to stop before entering a public highway and failure to turn into the right-most lane.
Martinez, who police said did not have a driver’s license and was traveling more than double the posted speed limit of 35 mph in an active construction zone, was charged with reckless driving by speed and no operator’s license.
All injured parties have been treated and released from the hospital since the crash, police said.