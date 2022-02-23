Found in domestic and wild bird species, HPAI is highly contagious among birds. Though wild waterfowl are the most common carriers, they are often asymptomatic while birds of prey such as hawks and owls and scavengers such as crows and gulls may show more severe infection.
Though not reported in the District yet, HPAI appears to be drawing closer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the disease Feb. 14 among a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Va. The disease is not an immediate public health concern, the USDA said in a statement, and no human cases have been detected.
Cassie Shirk, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Agriculture, said USDA data showed “multiple positive tests in wild birds in the Atlantic Flyway,” including a duck in Kent County, Md. Maryland authorities are working with the USDA to monitor the situation, she said.
Cheryl Chooljian, City Wildlife’s staff veterinarian, said the HPAI strain has been circulating throughout the United States and is probably already in the District.
“We’re currently operating on the assumption that it is here and we just don’t know about it,” she said.
People should avoid handling sick or dead wild birds, using gloves and a face mask if contact cannot be avoided, City Wildlife said.
Sick live wild birds can be reported to City Wildlife at 202-882-1000 or USDA Wildlife Services at 877-463-6497.