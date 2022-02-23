Maryland’s measure does not allow for the sale of marijuana or detail how it would be regulated but instead ensures people can possess and use marijuana without criminal penalties.

The vote, which came after a 90-minute debate, was largely along partisan lines with Republican lawmakers raising concerns about access to the drug and its use.

They sought, unsuccessfully, to increase the proposed fine for using marijuana in a public place, equating it to alcohol and the penalty imposed for public intoxication. A higher penalty would act as a deterrent, they said.

“This isn’t a slap on the wrist, this is a tickle on the wrist,” said Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) of the $50 fine a person would receive for smoking marijuana in public. “I don’t know how many of you have gotten a speeding ticket where the fine is less than this. Doing 70 in a 55 you are going to pay more than $50.”

Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery) argued against the amendment. He said the “central mission” for him and many of his Democratic colleagues, who pushed for legalization to take effect soon after the referendum passes, is to get nonviolent crimes off the books.

Moon said a survey of adult residents found that half had smoked marijuana. “Half of Maryland residents likely got away with a jailable offense when they did this,” he said. “The more disturbing part of this is that White Marylanders have been getting away with this jailable offense at much higher rates than all the rest of us.”

Buckel said his amendment was not intended to target a person legally consuming marijuana in their home; neither was it about racial inequities or disparities.

“You should not be able to smoke marijuana near children, near the elderly, near those who do not want to be exposed to your marijuana smoke. Period, end stop,” he said. “I do not care if the 5-year-old little boy or little girl who is getting exposed to the guy on the street corner smoking marijuana is Black, is Brown, is White, is pink-polka dotted.”

The Democratic-controlled legislature also rejected Buckel’s efforts to allow localities without majority approval of legalization to set their own rules, instead of making the law statewide, saying some counties do not want “this crammed down their throat.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore) said allowing local control over legalization of marijuana would create unnecessary confusion. One example, he said, is residents of Laurel, which is located in multiple counties. “It would put more people at risk of incarceration and that’s not what we’re trying to do,” he said.

