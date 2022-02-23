Republicans in the House of Delegates are powering through a plan that aligns with the priorities of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), dipping into a historic surplus of funds to cover the cost of doubling taxpayers’ standard deduction, stop an increase in the gasoline tax and eliminate the state and local taxes on groceries.

Senate Democrats want to hold off on tinkering with the standard deduction, which would reduce revenue for years to come, preferring to study comprehensive tax changes in time for next year’s legislative session.

The Senate is proposing a more modest package of tax cuts that add up to about $2.5 billion over the two-year state spending plan. The House’s tax cuts add up to about $5.3 billion.

The difference means the Senate can afford to be more generous with government programs and employees, including raises for teachers and state employees.

But it also means House and Senate budget conferees will have some big issues to reconcile between now and March 12, when the legislative session is slated to end.

How it all shakes out will be a test of just how much sway the new governor, a political newcomer who took office Jan. 15, has in a divided Capitol. Youngkin has had one major win so far — making masks optional at schools statewide — but only because three Senate Democrats pushed legislation on that front, supplanting an executive order Youngkin had issued on his first day in office that drew court challenges.

The Senate has already killed many of his legislative priorities, including plans to create charter schools, ban the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” and tighten restrictions on voting.

“Everything in this [budget] is going to be a negotiation,” said Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, which assembled that chamber’s budget plan.

Knight said he has a good relationship with his counterpart in the Senate — Finance and Appropriations Committee chairwoman Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) — and that he expects a cordial process.

“I just want what she wants, which is a very fair budget for the state of Virginia. I think they have some ideas and we have some ideas, and we’ll come to a compromise,” he said.

Howell expressed similar sentiments, noting that the House and Senate members she expects to be appointed as budget negotiators have worked well together.

“One really good thing is, I think that the conferees on a personal basis get along and we’re all pretty knowledgeable about the budgets and the issues ahead,” she said. “So I’m hoping and expecting a reasonable compromise.”

But Howell also highlighted what she said is a fundamental contrast between the House and Senate approaches. Confronted with big state surpluses — estimated at some $2.6 billion in the current budget and at least $3.5 billion for each of the next two years — senators see a chance to make long-postponed investments in state services with more limited tax cuts.

“I have not been hearing any requests [from constituents] for tax cuts, but I hear on a daily basis the need for services for people with mental illness, for people with intellectual disabilities, for our aging population, and most particularly for our schoolchildren and college students,” Howell said. "All of these are pent-up needs that we have not been able to do lately. And now we have an opportunity to catch up.”

At least one Republican on the Senate Finance committee agrees with the cautious approach on tax cuts. Sen. Emmett W. Hanger, Jr. (R-Augusta), a former co-chairman of the committee, said he thinks the issue of tax relief needs more review.

“I’m solidly behind pushing for a comprehensive tax reform study, commission-type thing so we can address that,” he said.

Virginia’s budgeting process got underway last fall when outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam (D) drew up a two-year spending plan for Youngkin to inherit. The General Assembly works from that plan, with each chamber proposing its own amendments and Youngkin weighing in with his priorities.

Earlier this week, Youngkin praised the House version and offered cautious encouragement to the Senate.

“It is clear we have a lot of work to do,” Youngkin said in a news release, in which he renewed his argument that “state government has been overtaxing Virginians.”

While the Senate “does not include nearly enough tax relief,” Youngkin said, there is room to find common ground. “The idea we have to choose between tax relief and our shared priorities is a false choice,” he said.

On Thursday, the House and Senate will each vote on its preferred budget plan and send it to the opposite chamber. Then they’ll spend until the end of session reconciling differences.

The two chambers are coming at tax cuts from different angles, with the House going broad and the Senate saying it’s aiming relief at those who need it most. The Senate plan includes $420 million over the two years for a refundable Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income working families. The House zeros that out.

The House would eliminate the full 2.5 percent statewide sales tax on groceries, and then allocate money to reimburse localities for the 1 percent portion that was dedicated to them — at a total cost of just over $1 billion. The Senate would eliminate only the portion of the grocery tax levied by the state — 1.5 percent — at a cost of about $372 million.

With its richer pot of money, the Senate would fund 5 percent pay raises for teachers and state employees plus one-time bonuses of $1,000. The House would offer 4 percent raises and bonuses of 1 percent.

The Senate would put $190 million into the Virginia Housing Trust Fund to help qualifying residents afford housing; the House would not.

Where the Senate would use $1 billion to help fund the Virginia Retirement System, the House has earmarked $500 million.

The Senate also set aside $500 million to provide grants to schools around the state for construction and renovation, while the House is proposing a $291 million loan rebate program.

Similarly, the Senate wants to spend $268.5 million to increase the supplement the state pays to school systems with large populations of at-risk students, but the House would set aside $58.3 million, according to a budget comparison assembled by the Commonwealth Institute, a fiscal policy center.

On the other hand, the House would set aside $150 million to fund Youngkin’s initiative to create lab schools — in which colleges or universities partner with K-12 schools — while the Senate included no money for that.

The Senate budget retains the $44.3 million that Northam had proposed to expand access to early-childhood education, which had been a priority for first lady Pam Northam. But the House version cuts that to $6 million, eliminating plans to serve more 3-year-olds, according to the Commonwealth Institute.

Senate Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City), former co-chairman of the Finance committee, said he had not yet studied the House budget but said he knows the two chambers have taken sharply different approaches to the two-year spending plan.

The Senate budget, he said, uses federal American Rescue Plan money and other unanticipated money to fund one-time projects and programs. “The House is focusing more on some tax relief,” Norment said. "Just speaking broadly, conceptually, those are very conflicting approaches.”

“It’s sort of on-brand for Republicans to try to pump up the tax cuts,” said Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax). “We think people want some tax relief but not at the expense of teachers and classroom instruction, class size, having school renovations done” and other spending priorities.

Sen. David W. Marsden (D-Fairfax) said the sizable differences between the rival spending plans could actually make negotiations easier “because you’ve got a lot of big things to negotiate as opposed to going through and sweeping out a whole bunch of little stuff.”