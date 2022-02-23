They found that the house had been severely damaged, and an extended effort was required to extricate the woman, said Capt. Jennifer Burrier, a fire department spokeswoman.
The woman was dead when rescuers reached her about 10:45 p.m., Burrier said. Her name and age could not be learned immediately. No cause of death was available.
It was not clear why the tree fell, but strong winds blew through the Washington area Tuesday night. A gust of 40 mph was reported in Washington just before 7 p.m., according to National Weather Service data.
Two hours later, the wind still gusted as high as 37 mph.
The house is on a residential street about 20 miles northeast of the Capitol and about a mile from the eastern boundary of Prince George’s County.