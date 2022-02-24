The D.C. Department of Corrections said the arrest followed an investigation in collaboration with the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI. “The D.C. Department of Corrections is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the men and women in our custody and care,” said Keena Blackmon, public information officer for the Department of Corrections, in a statement.
Ayuk’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
The allegations came almost four months after the U.S. Marshals Service published a letter condemning conditions at the D.C. jail, which included Corrections staff denying detainees food and water as a form of punishment. The Marshals Service assisted with the investigation, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Ayuk, from Bowie, Md., has been a correctional officer at the D.C. jail since April 2021. Prosecutors allege that as early as October of that year, he began accepting payments from a detainee’s girlfriend and then bringing contraband into the facility by concealing items under compression shorts. The items, attorneys said in the criminal complaint, were for distribution among a group of incarcerated people.
In January, Department of Corrections officers found multiple cellphones, a pocketknife and narcotics in a light fixture at the Central Detention Facility. Investigators ultimately connected that stash to Ayuk, according to the court papers.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.