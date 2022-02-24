Of the program’s available $46.5 billion, $20.6 billion was spent last year. The remaining funds have been already been obligated — for example, allocated to a pending application from a renter — or have not yet been spent by local jurisdictions, while a portion will be paid out by Treasury to local governments as they spend down their fundings, according to an agency spokesman.

The new data also breaks down the number of applicants for money by race, ethnicity and gender. While the demographic breakdown is available only for about 67 percent of the households, it gives a snapshot of how this money was distributed.

Last year, forty-two percent of the primary applicants self-identified as Black, while 20 percent identified as Hispanic or Latino. A large proportion — some 65 percent — of the primary applicants receiving the aid money identified as women, a Washington Post analysis of the new data shows.

“The fact that we’re seeing in the data really significant access by very low-income people, by people of color, is a reflection of the fact that Treasury created a clear set of guidelines upfront and then encouraged grantees to adopt promising practices,” said Noel Poyo, Treasury’s deputy assistant secretary for community economic development.

Poyo added: “You don’t reach very low-income people and communities of color by accident, because it’s actually harder to reach people who have been most impacted by the pandemic and that tend to face the most barriers to access.”

Designed as a national pool of money for renters struggling to stay in their homes throughout the course of the pandemic, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was funded through two relief packages passed in Congress in December 2020 and March 2021.

The program initially faced criticism over slow rollout. The program funneled money directly to local jurisdictions. Some local governments were able to quickly establish systems for processing applications. Others struggled with backlog and delays. A Post analysis showed that six months after the first program was approved by President Donald Trump in December 2020, only 12 percent of the initial $25 billion had reached renters.

The difficulties involved in dealing with hundreds of local jurisdictions — many with nuanced reporting and implementation processes for the program — hampered the efforts to capture of clear picture of who was receiving the money nationally until now.

Reporting is mandated in the statute, but the department acknowledged they have been stymied by many grantees of this program having little to no infrastructure to manage the millions of dollars which had to be distributed.

The department acknowledged this contributed challenges they have had in producing a more comprehensive look at the distribution and making it available publicly till now. The department will continue to monitor the data coming in, increasing the detailed portrait of who has used the program.