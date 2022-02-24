“I was in shock, and we we very much afraid,” said Nadiya Shaporynska, who was one of the demonstration’s organizers and is from the Ukrainian city Dnipro, in an interview Thursday. “I had the feeling that we should do something. We came to Russia’s embassy to show our protest and to say, ‘Hands off Ukraine. Stop the war in Ukraine.’”
Shaporynska, president of U.S. Ukrainian Activists, said they remained until 5 a.m.
Later in the morning, after the demonstration died down, police made at least one arrest outside the embassy. A D.C. police spokesman said officers Thursday morning saw a woman trying to spray-paint something on a sidewalk outside the embassy and disrupted her activity. Police could not confirm what was spray-painted, though eyewitnesses at the scene said the word “murder” had been painted in red. Around noon workers already were pressure-washing the graffiti away.
The police spokesman said members of the U.S. Secret Service patrol, which handles security outside the foreign embassies in D.C., took the woman into custody for destruction of property. The identity of the woman was not immediately released pending charges being filed. A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service did not immediately comment.
Russia launched the assault on Ukraine from multiple directions early Thursday morning, with Russian President Vladimir Putin undeterred by world condemnation of the attack and sanctions that the United States and European allies levied this week.
Seeing reports of explosions, Shaporynska and her husband called their parents, who still live in Ukraine, fearing for their safety. They said people were emptying the shelves at grocery stores, rushing to the banks to withdraw money.
“All the flights were canceled. They cannot leave,” Shaporynska said. “They can’t flee. They can’t escape.”
At the demonstration planned for later this afternoon, Shaporynska said the demonstrators will be asking the Biden administration to “continue its support and to honor its promise to protect the integrity of Ukraine.” She said they want to see more sanctions, no investments in Russia’s economy, restrictions on Russian visas and the deportation of adult Russian children of Russian officials.
“What’s happening, it’s not right in the 21st century. There shouldn’t be war in the 21st century,” she said. “Ukraine is a peaceful European country, and Ukraine works very well on its democratic development. It’s a country that has very positive goals to achieve, not to be part of the Soviet Union, not to be part of Russia.”
Craig Hudson contributed to this report.