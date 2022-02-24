“I was in shock, and we were very much afraid,” said Nadiya Shaporynska, who was one of the demonstration’s organizers and is from the Ukrainian city Dnipro, in an interview Thursday. “I had the feeling that we should do something. We came to Russia’s embassy to show our protest and to say, ‘Hands off Ukraine. Stop the war in Ukraine.’ ”

Shaporynska, president of U.S. Ukrainian Activists, said they remained until 5 a.m.

Russia launched the assault on Ukraine from multiple directions early Thursday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin undeterred by world condemnation of the attack and sanctions that the United States and European allies levied this week.

Ukrainians like Shaporynska watching from Washington feared for family and friends who still live in the country. By sunup, after the overnight demonstration died down, a steady stream of demonstrators remained outside the embassy.

Around 1:30 p.m., outside the Russian Embassy in a normally quiet corner of Northwest Washington, about 20 protesters gathered in the rain as temperatures hovered above freezing. Standing across from Boris Nemstov Plaza — a street named for a slain Russian dissident — they waved blue-and-yellow balloons to honor Ukraine’s flag and held signs that read “Stop Putin Now,” the letters streaking in the rain. Some passing drivers on Wisconsin Avenue honked their car horns in support.

Valerie Hovetter, walking into Wisconsin Avenue traffic with her sign, said she spent four years working as a researcher in Ukraine. She said that Putin is “killing people to feed his own ego.”

“I think most people know it is wrong,” she said.

Leonid Shumilo, a doctoral student who came to the University of Maryland in 2021, shouted obscenities in Ukrainian at the guards in front of the embassy, between sips of Red Bull. He said his sister spent the night in a bunker in Kyiv as bombs fell last night.

“I want to see all the people around the world united against war,” he said.

Shumilo described Putin as a modern-day Hitler, poised to bring fascism to Europe. He recounted the many other countries that would be in danger if Ukraine was taken: Lithuania, Belarus, Poland. A lot of people were dying, he said, and the world must act now.

“If not right now, when?” he said.

Police made at least one arrest outside the embassy Thursday morning. A D.C. police spokesman said officers Thursday morning saw a woman trying to spray-paint something on a sidewalk outside the embassy and disrupted her activity. Police could not confirm what was spray-painted, though eyewitnesses at the scene said the word “murder” had been painted in red. Around noon workers already were pressure-washing the graffiti away.

U.S. Secret Service patrol, which handles security outside the foreign embassies in D.C., took the woman into custody over the defacing of property, a spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service said. The identity of the woman was not immediately released pending charges being filed.

Over in D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood, Aaron McGovern, the co-owner of the Russia House restaurant, said he took down the Russian flag hanging outside, fearing that his restaurant may become a target for vandalism as well. “I took it down not as a political statement in any way. I did it to protect my property,” he said. His fellow co-owner, Arturas Vorobjovas, has family in Ukraine and had been calling to check on them, McGovern said.

Late last night, as she saw reports of explosions Shaporynska was rushing to do the same, fearing for the safety of her father and her husband’s parents who still live in the country. They said people were emptying the shelves at grocery stores,.rushing to the banks to withdraw money.

“All the flights were canceled. They cannot leave,” Shaporynska said. “They can’t flee. They can’t escape.”

At the demonstration planned for later this afternoon, Shaporynska said the demonstrators will be asking the Biden administration to “continue its support and to honor its promise to protect the integrity of Ukraine.” She said they want to see more sanctions, no investments in Russia’s economy, restrictions on Russian visas and the deportation of adult Russian children of Russian officials.

“What’s happening, it’s not right in the 21st century. There shouldn’t be war in the 21st century,” she said. “Ukraine is a peaceful European country, and Ukraine works very well on its democratic development. It’s a country that has very positive goals to achieve, not to be part of the Soviet Union, not to be part of Russia.”