But the couple has had a tumultuous relationship since — and now, after three seasons with no new eaglets at their nest, another female has taken the First Lady’s place and laid two eggs, leaving eagle watchers ecstatic.

“We had an almost 70-year period without eagles at the arboretum,” said Dan Rauch, a wildlife biologist with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment. “1947 was the last time there was a nest there. Then we get Mr. President and the First Lady, and they had a great run.”

Eagles typically mate for life as long as they are successfully having chicks together. But if there’s a problem, they’re known to switch up and find new partners.

Mr. President and the First Lady started out fine. They had their first set of eaglets in 2015 and went on to have a total of seven hatch in their nest. They had their last chick in the nest in 2018, before it died of West Nile virus.

Like the most famous of human power couples, Mr. President and the First Lady gained their own Twitter account and loads of Facebook followers. Their lives from the nest were tracked 24/7 on web cameras, which eagle experts then called a “new source of inspirational online entertainment.”

Their love story, however, got rocked after they had troubles producing offspring — and other bald eagles showed up at the nest.

A bald eagle named Lotus laid two eggs in a nest at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 20. They are expected to hatch in late March. (American Eagle Foundation)

When there are plenty of suitors around, experts said, it isn’t uncommon for bald eagles to fight over a particular male or female. The First Lady became known for taking off in the warmer months and coming back in the fall. During her flyways, her husband had five bald eagle visitors, both male and female, to the nest, experts said.

Not one to easily quit, the First Lady usually chased away most of her husband’s female visitors. There was a tale of her soaring in to the nest at 50 to 60 mph with her “talons out,” Rauch said. Another time, she had an “altercation” with a female visitor that was caught on camera. And at one point, the First Lady did a “dramatic dive bomb” to try to get a visitor out of the couple’s nest, according to the arboretum’s website.

The First Lady came back to the nest last winter, and the pair showed “much affection” and “mating attempts,” according to the arboretum’s site. But, for the third season in a row, she laid no eggs.

Then, last Valentine’s Day, she flew the coop for good.

The next day, eagle watchers said, a young female bald eagle entered the nest.

She quickly got nicknamed Lotus, short for “Lady of the U.S.”

Lotus visited the nest of Mr. P, as he’s more commonly called, last spring and summer, too, eagle watchers said. Wildlife biologists also call her V5, noting that she’s the fifth bald eagle to visit the couple’s nest in the past few winters.

In a posting on its Facebook page, the American Eagle Foundation said Lotus showed up the day after the First Lady left and she’s “been there ever since.” Eagle experts called it a “nest takeover.”

For 5-year-old Lotus, the heavy brown streaking that had been on her tail and head has matured over the past year into the full white look emblematic of bald eagles. She has kept another distinctive trait, though: a pigment dot on her iris.

She and Mr. P have bonded, eagle watchers said, and she’s known to nuzzle his neck. The pair has often been spotted sharing dinner — such as a dead rodent or fish — and recently was seen rearranging and adding twigs to their nest, a likely sign that Lotus was getting ready to lay eggs.

A first-time mom, Lotus laid one of the eggs Feb. 17 and the other Sunday. The bald eagles’ Twitter account, now rebranded to celebrate Mr. P and Lotus instead of the First Lady, has celebrated the news since.

Eagles incubate their eggs for roughly 34 to 36 days before they hatch, putting them on track to hatch late next month.

Wildlife experts said they’re thrilled.

“We’re very excited to see an egg in the nest again since the previous pair had not produced since 2018,” Jessica Hall, executive director of the American Eagle Foundation, said in a statement.

Bald eagles across the country have made a comeback after their population was decimated from harmful pesticides, a loss of their habitat and good water quality. In the past few decades, Rauch said, “they’re learning how to nest in suburban and urban areas” like the D.C. region. The arboretum, he said, is an attractive spot for bald eagles because of the trees, the small mammals for food and the access to rivers in the area.

In the coming weeks, Rauch and his team will do aerial flyovers in the D.C. area to look for nests and try to count the number of eggs in each. He said there are roughly 20 bald eagle nests in the Washington region.