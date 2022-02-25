A greater percentage of people living in wards 7 and 8 feel unsafe — more than 4 in 10 — in areas east of the Anacostia River with the highest concentrations of violent crime, compared with under 3 in 10 in other parts of the city.

Residents describe hearing gun shots, seeing police converge at crime scenes and learning about violent and property crimes on neighborhood email discussion groups or social media. About 1 in 6 residents say someone in their household has been a victim of violent crime in the past five years including 23 percent of Black residents, 8 percent of White residents and 21 percent of those who are Hispanic, Asian or another background.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Charlene Battle, 54, a D.C. native who works as a medical insurance examiner, has lived in Ward 8 for the past 20 years. She said she was trying to relax on her couch one recent Sunday afternoon when popping sounds of gunshots shook her apartment.

“I was like okay, this thing is close to me,” she said. “And that makes you so afraid. It makes you not want to walk out the front door.”

In many ways, the poll results reflect the push and pull in the debate over policing and crime.

Battle and many other residents said they want more police patrolling communities. But they also said the city should be willing to spend more money to help impoverished neighborhoods and believe outreach workers, such as violence interrupters, can help reduce violence.

Story continues below advertisement

And just a little more than half rate D.C. police as “good” or “excellent” (54 percent), down 20 percentage points from 2017, reflecting diminishing trust in police following calls for the reinvention of law enforcement after the murder of George Floyd and demonstrations for social and racial justice.

Advertisement

This Post poll was conducted between Feb. 2-14 among a random sample of 904 adult D.C. residents over landlines and cellphones. The overall margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.

Susan Breakefield Fulton, a now retired co-founder of an investment management firm, lives in Logan Circle, near where a Peace Corps worker was fatally shot over the summer while walking home from a dinner date with his wife.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think it’s gotten any worse,” said the 82-year-old, who has lived in the District since the 1960s. “But I certainly don’t think it’s gotten any better.”

She blames D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), but also the police, saying they’re stuck in outdated strategies that leave out social workers who she thinks should be paired with them on calls. Fulton said she supported Bowser in her first two mayoral elections, but won’t in the third.

Advertisement

“We have to find a way to work with people who feel that crime is the only solution for them,” Fulton said.

The poll finds 36 percent of residents who name crime, violence or guns as the District’s top problem, twice as many as in 2019, presenting a challenge as Bowser seeks a third term.

Story continues below advertisement

Though a majority approve of the mayor’s job performance, her popularity dropped from previous years, and the poll finds more than 7 in 10 Washingtonians rate her “not good” or “poor” in reducing crime in the District.

Statistics show that overall violent crime dropped 45 percent over Bowser’s tenure, though homicides over that same period spiked nearly as much. Shootings jumped 53 percent from 2018 to last year.

When Bowser became mayor in 2015, the police force had more than 3,800 officers; that number has plummeted to a little more than 3,500. The force lost 267 officers in the past 16 months, the police chief told lawmakers last week, which the administration blames on budget cuts imposed by the Council in 2020.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Over the summer, amid a streak of gun violence, Bowser authorized police to use unlimited overtime, calling for a “sustained police presence” and telling lawmakers that residents “do not feel safe while the threat of gun violence looms.”

Earlier this month, Michael Reed, a project manager at National Institutes of Health, dropped off his 5-year-old son with his mom and saw dozens of police lights flashing on his way back. There had been a shooting, he learned, at a corner just 15 minutes after he had driven by with his son.

“I heard bullets went into establishments and not just the intended target,” said Reed, a 35-year-old who grew up in Ward 8. “If I was driving past at that time, could a bullet have hit my car? That is my biggest concern.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reed said gun violence seems like it has gotten particularly out of control lately, and a lot of that sense is driven by the volume of crime reports he sees on social media and in the news. He particularly remembers articles about the D.C. Council candidate who was carjacked at a gas station, which he said was not far from where he lives.

The Post poll finds 63 percent of residents think violent crime would be reduced by using outreach workers, such as violence interrupters, to quell disputes before they escalate. And an overwhelming 82 percent majority say that spending more money on economic opportunities in impoverished neighborhoods would be effective, including nearly half who think this would reduce crime “a lot.” Less than half of residents, 44 percent, say increasing prison sentences would reduce crime.

Advertisement

Nearly 6 in 10 residents (59 percent) say “increasing the number of police officers patrolling communities” would reduce crime, numbers that are about even across wards of the District.

Lesia Alleyne decided to buy a condo for the first time in her life, and she chose a building in Ward 7 that seemed affordable and spacious.

Story continues below advertisement

Two years later, the 49-year-old said she is frightened to walk outside of it when the sun goes down. Her neighbor’s contractor was robbed going to his van; her Nextdoor hyperlocal group chat is constantly pinging with news of smashed car windows; she hears gunshots almost daily, especially when it’s warm outside.

The looming sense of danger is all the more upsetting because Alleyne lives with her young adult children.

She worries most for her son, who she said has gotten in trouble with the criminal justice system and was recently the victim of a violent crime. She worries he will have run-ins with troublemakers in the neighborhood, or he will have confrontations with the police.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She fears that either could end his life.

“These boys don’t feel safe,” she said. “They’ve got it coming from both sides. The other brothers and then the police.”

The Post poll suggests some residents who feel unsafe are considering leaving the city. Among residents who feel unsafe in their neighborhoods, 40 percent would like to move away from D.C. if they could, compared with 20 percent who feel safe.

Alleyne believes there needs to be more resources to keep people like her son safe and out of trouble but does not think police should be part of that equation. Instead of more police, Alleyne wants the city to provide job training and mentors to people like her son.

She said she never heard of Building Blocks DC — the mayor’s signature crime program to draw together city agencies and groups to confront crime as a public health issue — or other such initiatives. But she said she supports any program that provides opportunities for Black men who feel trapped in a cycle of economic hardship.