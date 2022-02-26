As the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver sped off. The officer pursued the car eastbound on Randolph Road for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The driver lost control of the car and crashed in the 3600 block of Randolph Road in Wheaton. The female driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while her male passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released.
Police say the officer’s vehicle did not make contact with the Honda Civic and was not involved in the crash. Authorities have not released the names and ages of the driver or passenger.
The state attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating and will release body-worn camera footage of the incident within 14 days.