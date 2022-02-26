The incidents occurred over about 13 hours from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25. In the attempted carjacking, no car was taken. In the other four incidents, the cars were recovered.
Police said the 14-year-old from Southeast was arrested Friday and charged with armed carjacking in three of the incidents, unarmed carjacking in a fourth and attempted armed carjacking in the fifth.
Police gave no explanation for the relatively large number of carjacking offenses within a brief period in an area of about two or three square miles.
The girl’s name was not released. Carjackings have become a major law enforcement problem in the city; authorities have said that many of the offenses involve teenagers.