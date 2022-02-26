The officers also found the suspect lying on his chest on the ground, holding a gun pointed at them, Wright said.
Officers, who were wearing body cameras, gave “several loud commands” for the man to drop the weapon, Wright said. When he didn’t, Wright said, the officers fired. The assistant chief did not specify how many times the officers fired.
Police arrested the suspect, who suffered a graze wound to his head that is not life-threatening, said Kristen Metzger, a police spokeswoman. The gun was retrieved, Wright said, and no officers were injured.
The other man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“We believe that this event was an isolated event between the two individuals,” Wright said. “And that there’s no more danger to the community at large.”
Police did not release further information about the suspect or the other man involved.