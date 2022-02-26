However, he said, the restaurant has nothing to do with Russia or the attack.
“We are a U.S.-owned company trying to survive,” he said. The restaurant suspended operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
The window damage occurred late Thursday or early Friday, according to McGovern. A rock may have been used, he said.
He said he did not know who broke the three windows.
But in comments he indicated that he thought anti Russian sentiment may have motivated the vandalism. “We’re getting some hate phone calls,” he said.
He said “people just shouldn’t start vandalizing property” because of hostility to what they think might be the political views of the owners.
The restaurant, he said, “has nothing to do with” anyone’s views about the Ukraine situation.