The self-titled “People’s Convoy,” a U.S.-based group of activists also opposed to vaccine mandates, left from Southern California on Feb. 23 for a cross-country trip. They plan to arrive in the region March 5, but organizers have emphasized that they intend to target the Beltway and not travel into the city.
However, multiple spinoffs have popped up on social media, including groups that intend to meet up with the “People’s Convoy” from other parts of the country. Some have said they plan to reach D.C. by Tuesday, when President Biden is expected to address the nation. The varying routes, dates and organizers have made it difficult to predict how many people will participate, where demonstrations could take place, what protesters will do or how long they intend to stay.
Capitol police “have been working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners on a security plan to prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Sunday morning. “I have also requested support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard to assist with our security precautions.”
The agency also reinstalled the temporary fencing in September, ahead of what turned out to be a small rally in support of people charged in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Before that, the barrier had stood for six months — a lasting reminder of the disastrous security response to the riot — until it was removed in July.
Karina Elwood and Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.