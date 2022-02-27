Ellerbe had served with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department for 31 years and was its chief for three years before he retired in 2014. He left in 2009 to run a fire department in Florida but returned to the District after 18 months.
His tenure as chief was tumultuous and marked by a series of failures by firefighters and medical personnel. It included the death of an elderly man when cries for help by bystanders went ignored by firefighters inside a nearby station.
When he retired, Ellerbe was facing calls for his resignation by the D.C. Council member who chaired the public safety committee. Two leading mayoral candidates at the time, including Muriel E. Bowser (D), who won and is still serving as mayor, said they would not retained Ellerbe.
In an interview days before his retirement, Ellerbe said people who resisted change had impeded his efforts to modernize the fire services. He said he was “infuriated and disturbed” by the man who died waiting for help outside the station and by his inability to take immediate actions against those responsible.