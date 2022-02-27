Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene. (iStock)By Martin WeilToday at 10:44 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:44 p.m. ESTA Maryland man was found fatally shot Sunday morning near Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington, the police said.Michael Whitehead, 32, of Hyattsville, was found about 5:10 a.m. in the 100 block of N Street NW, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe died at a hospital. The place where the victim was found is between N. Capitol Street and New Jersey Avenue NW.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...