But when their car, a 2018 Toyota Camry, traveled onto Route 17, it was hit by a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger, which was “not able to avoid striking the Toyota in the side,” state police said. The collision caused the Toyota to overturn in the median.
The Dangerfields were both wearing seat belts. Brian Dangerfield, the Camry’s driver, died at the scene. Mary Dangerfield was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Charger, Fauquier sheriff’s deputy Brock Smith, 25, of Amissville, was on duty and not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
A Virginia State Police spokesman declined to confirm the Dangerfields’ relationship status. The Associated Press described them as a couple. Public records indicate that they shared the same address and lived right near the crash site.