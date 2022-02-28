The victim, Davon McNeal, a sixth-grader, was leaving a family-oriented anti-violence barbecue in the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE about 9:30 p.m. when feuding gang members opened fire nearby, authorities said. A stray bullet hit Davon in the head.
As part of plea agreements with prosecutors, defendants Christian Wingfield, 24, Daryle Bond, 20, and Marcel Gordon, 26, are expected to receive prison terms in the range of 7½ to 10 years, according to court documents. The U.S. attorney’s office in the District said General’s plea deal calls for prison time in the 13-to-16-year range.
The four are scheduled to be sentenced June 3.