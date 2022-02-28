“We are not doing anything to support Russia in any way — or their economy,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told reporters Monday, hours after he terminated the state’s sister-city relationship with the Leningrad region as a “symbolic” gesture.
“It is the duty of every government to remain vigilant of unlawful acts against public order, democratic principles, and innocent civilians,” he wrote in a letter to Leningrad’s governor, Aleksandr Drozdenko. “Having witnessed the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, I am obliged to immediately dissolve and terminate Maryland’s partnership with the Leningrad Region.”
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) on Sunday ordered all products produced in Russia removed from shelves of county-run liquor stores.
Governors, mayors and city leaders across the country have sought similar boycotts against Russia over the weekend, calling on residents to avoid Russian caviar, spirits and other goods. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday signed an executive order barring the state from doing business with Russian entities.
Hogan said Monday he’d seek a review to see if there were any further ties Maryland could sever.
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) on Monday urged fellow members of the state’s pension board to “immediately” sell off all assets tied to Russian entities. Franchot noted the state’s $197 million in Russian-linked assets had plummeted — losing $101 million in value — during the five days since the assault on Ukraine started and Western countries deployed economic sanctions. The state’s pension fund has about $68.4 billion in assets.
“It would not only be financially unwise to maintain any assets tied to Russian entities, but it would continue to embolden a brutal dictator and the legion of oligarchs who have turned a blind eye to a regime defined by fear, violence, and anti-democratic values,” Franchot wrote.
Maryland senators also sought to make a statement, including introducing a formal resolution encouraging residents to boycott Russian products.
“Vladimir Putin is a ruthless aggressor. The United States and the State of Maryland have a sovereign duty to stand up for democracy. The State of Maryland must use the tools at our disposal to support Ukraine,” Senator Hough said.— Michael Hough (@senatorhough) February 28, 2022
Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) endorsed swift action by state leaders.
“Certainly the people of Maryland stand with the people of the Ukraine,” he said. “It’s pretty horrific to see what is happening, truly a travesty beyond imagination almost.”
Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.