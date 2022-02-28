Police assert that shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 21, he walked into a Metro by T-Mobile store inside the Lakeforest Mall where Jose Alexander Maldonado, 23, was working. Flowers-Jackson “immediately began stabbing the victim,” detectives alleged in the court filing. “The suspect continued to stab the victim as the victim attempted to run out of the store.”

Maldonado instead fell to the ground. Officers who arrived tried to treat his wounds and asked if he knew who’d stabbed him. “Trent, Trent,” Maldonado allegedly said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed he’d been cut and stabbed in the face, ear, stomach, shoulder and back, detectives said.

Court records do not indicate if Flowers-Jackson has retained an attorney in the case. He is currently being held without bond.

The court filings show Montgomery County police had two recent contacts with Flowers-Jackson.

On Jan. 12, his mother called police to ask them to check on her son, according to court filings.

“The mother advised her son ‘has been showing signs of psychosis, hearing voices and believes he is outside his body and having delusions,’” detectives wrote in an arrest affidavit. Officers went to Flowers-Jackson’s apartment on Siesta Key Way in Rockville, where he lived by himself, records state. Detectives reviewed body-camera video captured by their colleagues.

“Officers spoke to Trenton Flowers-Jackson and he advised he was OK and that he did not need any help,” the detectives wrote.

Exactly one month later, on Feb. 12, Flowers-Jackson himself called the police and said his computer had been hacked and he was being stalked. A responding officer came out to check, and the interaction was also recorded and reviewed by detectives. “Flowers-Jackson advised the responding officer that ‘somebody has been stalking my computer’ and ‘my phone is being redirected,’” the arrest affidavit states.

Detectives pieced together their case based on the victim’s alleged identification of the stabber as “Trent,” mall video, cellphone records and by speaking with a close friend of Maldonado’s. Video of the stabbing does not appear to show the attacker’s entire face, according to court records, and there is no mention of a witnesses to the attack other than Maldonado.

The friend, identified in court records by his initials, said that Maldonado had introduced him to a man named “Trent” a couple of years ago, and Trent subsequently became convinced the friend had hacked into his computer. The friend said his communication with Trent stopped at that time.

He added that Maldonado — about three weeks ago — brought up the name again.

“Do you remember Trent?” Maldonado asked, according to the friend. “He said you were breaking into his computer.”

The two didn’t talk any more about Trent, other than to agree that he “was crazy,” detectives wrote.

The friend also said that video of the stabbing showed an assailant who walked “exactly like Trent,” detectives alleged. Police found no evidence of an actual computer hacking.

Surveillance video showed the attacker to be “heavy-set,” but his face was obscured by a blue medical mask and a hood from his jacket, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators compared video from the mall with the earlier body-worn police videos of Flowers-Jackson, and found the images “extremely similar,” police allege. A check of Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records revealed him to 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 285 pounds.