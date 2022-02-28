Police assert that shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 21, he walked into a Metro by T-Mobile store inside the Lakeforest Mall where Jose Alexander Maldonado, 23, was working. Flowers-Jackson “immediately began stabbing the victim,” detectives alleged in the court filing. “The suspect continued to stab the victim as the victim attempted to run out of the store.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maldonado instead fell to the ground. Officers who arrived tried to treat his wounds and asked if he knew who had stabbed him. “Trent, Trent,” Maldonado allegedly said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed he had been cut and stabbed in the face, ear, stomach, shoulder and back, detectives said.

Flowers-Jackson is currently being held without bond.

The court filings show Montgomery County police had two recent contacts with Flowers-Jackson.

On Jan. 12, his mother called police to ask them to check on her son, according to court filings.

“The mother advised her son ‘has been showing signs of psychosis, hearing voices and believes he is outside his body and having delusions,’” detectives wrote in an arrest affidavit. Officers went to Flowers-Jackson’s apartment on Siesta Key Way in Rockville, where he lived by himself, records state. Detectives reviewed body-camera video captured by their colleagues.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers spoke to Trenton Flowers-Jackson and he advised he was OK and that he did not need any help,” the detectives wrote.

One month later, on Feb. 12, Flowers-Jackson himself called the police and said his computer had been hacked and he was being stalked. A responding officer came out to check, and the interaction was also recorded and reviewed by detectives. “Flowers-Jackson advised the responding officer that ‘somebody has been stalking my computer’ and ‘my phone is being redirected,’” the arrest affidavit states.

Flowers-Jackson appeared in court Monday via video feed from jail. An attorney representing him, Lucy Larkins, said corrections officials indicated they wanted him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will also be arranging for a doctor to meet with him,” Larkins said.

Larkins did not address the allegations against Flowers-Jackson. She requested that a scheduled bond review for him be waived, which District Judge Amy Bills granted. Flowers-Jackson said little in court, as is typical for such hearings, but at its conclusion did say, politely, “Thank you, judge.”

Advertisement

Detectives pieced together their case based on the victim’s alleged identification of the stabber as “Trent,” mall video, cellphone records and by speaking with a close friend of Maldonado’s. Video of the stabbing does not appear to show the attacker’s entire face, according to court records, and there is no mention of a witnesses to the attack other than Maldonado.

Story continues below advertisement

The friend, identified in court records by his initials, said that Maldonado had introduced him to a man named “Trent” a couple of years ago, and Trent subsequently became convinced the friend had hacked into his computer. The friend said his communication with Trent stopped at that time.

He added that Maldonado — about three weeks ago — brought up the name again.

“Do you remember Trent?” Maldonado asked, according to the friend. “He said you were breaking into his computer.”

Advertisement

The two didn’t talk any more about Trent, other than to agree that he “was crazy,” detectives wrote.

The friend also said that video of the stabbing showed an assailant who walked “exactly like Trent,” detectives alleged. Police found no evidence of an actual computer hacking.

Story continues below advertisement

Surveillance video showed the attacker to be “heavy-set,” but his face was obscured by a blue medical mask and a hood from his jacket, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators compared video from the mall with the earlier body-worn police videos of Flowers-Jackson, and found the images “extremely similar,” police allege. A check of Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records revealed Flowers-Jackson to be 5 feet, 10 inches and 285 pounds.

Investigators also came to believe that Flowers-Jackson had come to the phone store just before 6 p.m. the day before the homicide, when he asked a female employee if she was working alone and quickly left, according to court records. The investigators learned that Maldonado had left the store just minutes earlier. The clothing worn by the store visitor matched clothing of the attacker seen on video of the stabbing the following day.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It is not clear if attorneys for Flowers-Jackson will pursue a defense of “not criminally responsible,” which is Maryland’s version of the insanity plea.