The spokesman said other agencies in the D.C. region could not help this year because they are preparing for planned demonstrations inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks protesting vaccine mandates expected along the Beltway later this week.

There have been varying convoy spinoffs in the United States, with different routes, dates and organizers, making it difficult to predict how many people will participate, where demonstrations could take place, what protesters will do or how long they intend to stay. In response, local and federal law enforcement agencies have been preparing for possible traffic disruptions and security concerns.

Authorities also reinstalled fencing around the Capitol, authorities announced Sunday in a statement that also referred to potential protests in the city over the next two weeks. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said that since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, authorities have routinely sought security assistance from the National Guard and other agencies.

Every four years, authorities in the District bring in help from outside police agencies for presidential inaugurations, deputizing as many as 3,000 officers from departments across the country. Authorities on Monday could not immediately say whether agencies in addition to NYPD are assisting during the State of the Union address. President Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Capitol Police “have been working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners on a security plan to prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Sunday morning. “I have also requested support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard to assist with our security precautions.”

Though there are various U.S. convoy plans, one organizer requested to hold a rally Tuesday with 1,000 to 3,000 attendees at the Sylvan Theater on the Washington Monument grounds, in “support of convoys in Canada,” according to a permit application submitted to the National Park Service. As of Monday morning, a permit had not been issued, Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst confirmed.

Another convoy, the self-titled “People’s Convoy,” is a U.S.-based group of activists also opposed to vaccine mandates, who left Southern California on Wednesday for a cross-country trip, aiming to arrive in the D.C. region on March 5. Organizers say they intend to target the Beltway and not travel into the city. It’s not clear what their plans are once they arrive.

Advertisement

Though protesters against pandemic restrictions and mandates are decrying a perceived infringement of their “freedoms,” many of those measures at the federal and local levels have been blocked or rescinded.

Still, Brian Brase, a People’s Convoy organizer, said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus — first issued by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by Biden — and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government’s response to the pandemic.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia State Police and the Maryland State Police have all said they are monitoring the convoys.

This is a developing story and will be updated.