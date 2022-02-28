Astronomy can seem like an imposing hobby to the uninitiated, but it’s easy to take up. First, owning a telescope isn’t a prerequisite. “Binoculars are a great starting point,” Severance says. “If you don’t have them, they’re not terribly expensive. You don’t have to buy a top-end model.”

If you would prefer to check out the skies through a telescope, but don’t want to invest in one, NOVAC has a borrowing library available to its members ($35 and up for an annual membership). The club also hosts free night sky viewing events for the public with a variety of telescopes, as do other local organizations, including the Analemma Society and National Capital Astronomers. Whether you stargaze with an astronomy club or on your own, there’s a chance to see stars, planets, moons, and galaxies, as well as astronomical events, like comets, asteroids and meteor showers.

Before looking up, download these helpful apps. SkySafari, Star Chart, and Star Walk 2 offer augmented reality stargazing — just point your phone at the heavens to identify what’s above. To figure out what level of light could interfere with your astronomy, use the Light Pollution Map app. Finally, get an astronomy-friendly weather app, such as Clear Outside, which will ascertain cloud cover, visibility and fog.

After you’ve geared up, here are six stellar spots in and around the region offering the best vantage points to marvel in the wonders of the heavens.

The National Mall

Despite the intense light pollution, you can still do some fun stargazing in the District. The moon is visible, as are some of the brighter planets: Venus, Jupiter, Mars when it’s close to Earth, and, potentially, Saturn. Perhaps best of all, there are phenomenal photography opportunities to shoot the moon in conjunction with the iconic memorials lining the Mall. Stand at the western end of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and shoot eastward for beautiful framing of the Washington Monument with the moon; or position yourself at the eastern end of the Mall to shoot the moon rising above the Capitol. 900 Ohio Dr. SW. nps.gov/nama/index.htm. Free.

Turner Farm Park Roll-Top Observatory

Once a dairy farm, this 52-acre Fairfax County park is now home to a roll-top observatory, one of the few in the area regularly open to the public. The Analemma Society hosts weekly viewing parties utilizing a variety of telescopes. Depending on the conditions, there’s the opportunity to see brilliantly colored stars, pointillistic star clusters, diaphanous nebulae and other galaxies. In addition, the organization offers educational programs, including an introduction to telescopes and a scout astronomy merit badge course (advance registration required for both). Public viewings Fridays 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through April 1; 8 to 10 p.m. April 8 through May 6; 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 13-27. 925 Springvale Rd., Great Falls, Va. analemma.org. Free.

C.M. Crockett Park

Nestled along Germantown Lake in Fauquier County, this verdant park is popular with astronomers thanks to a flat, open area that’s ideal for viewing the stars. It’s also easy to access and there’s plenty of parking. But don’t always peer skyward while you’re there: The waters and the woods can yield sightings of a variety of birds, including pied-billed grebes, American coots, red-billed woodpeckers and Bonaparte’s gull. NOVAC will host monthly public viewing events at the park starting April 2. 10066 Rogues Rd., Midland, Va. fauquiercounty.gov. Free.

Sky Meadows

Designated an International Dark Sky Park, this 1,860-acre state park in Fauquier County regularly hosts NOVAC’s Astronomy For Everyone stargazing events (March 5 at 6:30 p.m., free), which include a speaker and observing opportunities. “We’ll tell you what you’ll see, then you’ll go see it,” says Severance. With the telescopes the club has on hand, there’s the chance see galaxies, star clusters, brighter nebulae and the Milky Way. (NOVAC members also host monthly viewing parties at Great Meadow in The Plains.) 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Va. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows. $10 per car.

Assateague Island National Seashore

Arguably the best stargazing in Maryland is a three-hour drive from D.C., on this slender island running along the coastline of the Atlantic. Best known for its wild horses, Assateague is prime astronomy territory because of its lack of light pollution. You won’t even need binoculars to see the sparkling sprawl of the Milky Way or meteor showers, but bring a telescope for views of a half-dozen planets and other intergalactic delights. 11800 Marsh View Ln., Berlin, Md. nps.gov/asis/index.htm. $25 per car.

