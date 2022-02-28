(iStock)By Dan MorseToday at 12:52 p.m. ESTBy Dan MorseToday at 12:52 p.m. ESTMontgomery County police are investigating the deaths of two people in Germantown, Md., after officers were called to the scene for a report of gunshots.Shortly after 9 a.m., police said, their officers arrived in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRight“A male and female were located in the parking lot,” police said in a statement. “Both have been pronounced dead on scene.”Homicide investigators are working the case. No further details were immediately released by police.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...