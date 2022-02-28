Montgomery County police are investigating the deaths of two people in Germantown, Md., after officers were called to the scene for a report of gunshots.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police said, their officers arrived in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive.

“A male and female were located in the parking lot,” police said in a statement. “Both have been pronounced dead on scene.”

Homicide investigators are working the case. No further details were immediately released by police.