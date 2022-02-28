Youngkin made the issue a focal point of his successful election campaign last year against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, releasing a television ad late in the race featuring Fairfax resident Laura Murphy, who had objected to her high-schooler being taught Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s novel about the terrible legacy of slavery, “Beloved.”

Murphy first took her complaint to the General Assembly years ago, and lawmakers passed a so-called “Beloved bill” in 2016 with bipartisan support — but it was vetoed by McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018. McAuliffe vetoed a similar measure again in 2017.

During last year’s political campaign, Youngkin attacked McAuliffe for those actions, capitalizing on a groundswell of conservative parental grievance against school systems in the wake of long coronavirus shutdowns.

Since becoming governor, Youngkin has continued hitting on the theme of parental empowerment. He scored his first big legislative win with bipartisan support for a bill making masks optional in schools as of March 1, but also stoked resentment with the establishment of a “tip line” for parents to complain to the state about any teachers or principals who teach material they find objectionable.

The bill that won final passage Monday requires the state to make a model policy for each local school board to follow in allowing parents an opportunity to review any material containing “sexually explicit content” before it is taught in the classroom. If a parent objects, the teacher would have to offer alternative material for that parent’s child. The policy does not address what books may be held in school libraries.

Democrats complained Monday that the bill would make Virginia the first state in the nation to set a statewide policy for reviewing sexually explicit materials in schools, as opposed to leaving the matter up to localities.

“Teachers who are already overworked are going to have to create two lesson plans … they’re not going to teach the most controversial or dynamic or insightful ideas,” Del. Alfonso H. Lopez (D-Arlington) said.

He also objected to the bill’s definition of sexually explicit as “overly broad.” That had been a sticking point in the Senate as well. An original version of Dunnavant’s bill had included a definition from a section of state code that refers to child pornography. The final version, though, referred to a code section that defines noncriminal pornography.

Del. Carrie E. Coyner (R-Chesterfield) urged her colleagues to “all calm down for a minute” in debating the bill before Monday’s vote. The definition of sexually explicit, she said, is “the same definition that we use [for materials] that we don’t permit any state employee to access from any state device.”

In a written statement, Youngkin hailed the vote as a win for his “Parents Matter” campaign. “The passage of this bill, signals to schools that parents will not be silenced,” Youngkin said. “Notifying parents is just commonsense, and I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk.”