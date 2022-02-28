“I spent most of the weekend poring through this bill and trying to come to the determination whether now is the right time for this policy in Virginia,” Del. Jeffery L. Cambell (R-Smyth) said in Monday’s meeting. “I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time.”

Last summer, then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed into law a measure making it legal for people 21 or older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and cultivate up to four marijuana plants in their household, making Virginia one of 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, to legalize recreational marijuana. But the complex legislation still left it illegal to buy or sell cannabis, since retail sales were not slated to begin until 2024, giving the state time to build a regulated commercial market.

This year, senators in both parties pushed to speed up the timeline to give consumers a safe and regulated way to buy marijuana and mitigate the black market.

“If we don’t have a bill that gives us a well regulated adult-use market amidst the backdrop of legalization in Virginia, we are basically providing a year for the growth and strengthening of the illicit market,” Del. Dawn M. Adams (D-Richmond) said Monday. “And the longer we wait to have a regulated market, I think the harder it will be to take control or even compete with that illicit market.”

Early sales became one of the most debated parts of the marijuana discussion in Richmond, with some social equity advocates and small hemp processors in the state voicing concern that a head start could shut small and minority business owners out of the market.

But the outlook for recreational marijuana in Virginia had remained a mystery for much of this year’s legislative session, as the newly GOP-controlled House never docketed its own marijuana bills. Monday was the first time this year the House voted in any form on the legalization bill.

Last year, Republicans opposed Democrats’ legalization efforts, especially some social equity aspects of the legislation, such as diverting tax revenue to a fund to help communities affected by disproportionate drug-law enforcement. But after Republicans took over the House and governorship this year, GOP leaders, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, had indicated they were prepared to work on marijuana legislation, acknowledging that the law still needed work to set up the commercial market.

On Monday, Garren Shipley, spokesman for House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), said that work will require more time.

“It was kind of like buying a really old car,” Shipley said. “You knew it had some problems, but then the more you get under the hood, the worse and worse it gets. And it’s just going to take more work than what we can do in one session to fix this thing.”

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), said he was frustrated by Republicans’ blocking of the bill — and their rationale. Most of the bill’s framework, he noted, had carried over from last year.