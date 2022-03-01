A U.S. Capitol Police special agent has been suspended over allegations of alcohol use and fighting while on an official trip in Israel, the Capitol Police said Tuesday night.

The agent was doing advance work Feb. 14 for a congressional delegation in Israel when they were accused of “having a physical altercation” while believed to be under the influence of alcohol, the Capitol Police said. The agent was not identified by name; no gender was given.

Israeli police placed no charges, but the agent was suspended immediately by Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the police said. The agent was sent home with police powers revoked, the Capitol police said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

The agent joined the Capitol Police in April, 2018, the agency said.

The agent’s name was withheld because no charges were brought and the matter was regarded as a disciplinary and personnel matter, the police said.

The Capitol Police said the statement was issued in response to questions from the media.