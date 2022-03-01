Israeli police placed no charges, but the agent was suspended immediately by Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the police said. The agent was sent home with police powers revoked, the Capitol police said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
The agent joined the Capitol Police in April, 2018, the agency said.
The agent’s name was withheld because no charges were brought and the matter was regarded as a disciplinary and personnel matter, the police said.
The Capitol Police said the statement was issued in response to questions from the media.