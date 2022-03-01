On Monday, The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang predicted peak bloom for March 24, or within a five-day window of March 22 and 26.
The festival is one of Washington’s most cherished traditions as the blooming trees across the mall signal the transition to spring, and marks the start of the tourism season for the city. In 2020, the festival — like other large events around the world — was shuttered by the pandemic and forced to find virtual and other ways to celebrate.
This year, as coronavirus cases in the Washington region trend down and leaders lift restrictions, the festival is back with the theme “Resdiscover Spring,” and will feature dozens of events including an opening ceremony, kite festival, performances, parades and art displays.
“This year’s festival is about uniting the community as well as rediscovering well loved traditions and exploring new ways to celebrate springtime throughout Washington D.C. and the surrounding areas,” said Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.