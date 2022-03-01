After the pandemic put an unprecedented strain on unemployment programs around the country, researchers have pointed to mounting inequities in who applies for benefits — and how much funding is dispersed. The first-of-their-kind grants, including $6.84 million for Virginia and more than $2.28 million for the District, are meant to address those disparities.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had to spend a lot of time going back and forth with states about looking at where they think this will actually move the needle, and what the need is,” said Michelle Evermore, deputy director for policy in the Department of Labor’s Office of Unemployment Insurance. “Equity is something we’ve never measured or enforced on.”

Advertisement

More than 49 states and jurisdictions applied for the equity grants. Evermore said D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania and Oregon were the first to be selected because their agencies presented the most thorough applications. More than $20.5 million was distributed in the initial round, and other and remaining applications will be approved on a rolling basis."

The first-of-its-kind grant is a continuation of more than $2 billion in funding allocated to the Department of Labor and made available to U.S. states and jurisdictions through the American Rescue Plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the Department of Labor awarded $140 million in grants to help states enhance fraud protection in their unemployment systems.

“We know that equity and access is a big question," Evermore said. "There are a number of things you can do to make sure that claimants have better access to unemployment insurance.”

Advertisement

Evermore said states could use the funds to increase public awareness of programs and improve processes for distributing benefits so more people can readily access them. In the District and Virginia, like in many states, unemployment claimants have lamented excruciating waits for payments and confusion on how to access benefits.

Over the course of the pandemic, officials and researchers have found that it was generally harder for workers of color to access unemployment benefits, she said. Anecdotally, individuals with disabilities, literacy challenges or without access to technology also have more trouble navigating the programs.

Some workers who are eligible for unemployment insurance don’t qualify because they falsely assume they’re ineligible, Evermore said, or because messaging hasn’t reached them.