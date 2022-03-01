“With the millions of hits, the hundreds of thousands of people that are behind the movement, there’s still not people showing up and being about it,” Sefcik said. But he said he was undeterred: “I needed these cameras here because … this is the message that I need to get out.”

His complaints, and those of other anti-mandate protesters, come as many pandemic restrictions and mandates have been blocked or rescinded. In the District, Bowser has lifted the requirement for residents to show proof of vaccination to enter most businesses. Officials in parts of the Washington region are removing indoor mask mandates, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently eased mask recommendations.

The Secret Service and other federal and local authorities were preparing for possible demonstrations and disruptions ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, with heightened security measures including temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol. However, by the late afternoon no disruptions had occurred.

The possibility of a caravan of truckers and other vehicles headed to the region has heightened security, drawing in police agencies from Maryland and Virginia to monitor the Capital Beltway. At a Tuesday news briefing, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III called the increased safety measures precautionary.

Sefcik tried to launch his own D.C.-bound convoy from Los Angeles last week, but it soon dissolved. He told the small group gathered on Tuesday to support other convoys headed to the nation’s capital.

The “People’s Convoy,” a U.S.-based group of activists also opposed to vaccine mandates, is on a cross-country trip aiming to arrive in the Washington region March 5. Organizers say they intend to target the Beltway but not travel into the city. It’s not clear what their plans are once they arrive.

Hundreds of D.C. National Guard personnel and 50 large tactical units are also authorized to assist with traffic control during First Amendment demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days.

“We have resources that are deployed, very much coordinated with all of our federal partners here, to make sure that we have a safe State of the Union and peaceful first Amendment assembly,” Contee said, “whatever day it shows up.”