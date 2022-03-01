Allen pleaded guilty to the reduced charges in December 2018 as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in the District.
According to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court, Allen told police after his arrest in March 2018 that he and two companions were riding in a stolen Mercedes on the night of the robbery, with Allen driving, when they saw the three youngsters leaving a 7-Eleven near the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Good Hope Road SE. The boys were headed back to an apartment — the home of Steve’s aunt — where they had been playing video football that Sunday night, the eve of Martin Luther King Day.
Allen said one of his cohorts got out of the Mercedes to rob the boys and then opened fire with a .45-caliber pistol after Steve and his friends started to run. The surviving boys later said that they had only a few dollars between them and that Steve had no money. The robbers drove off in the Mercedes with nothing.
Steve, a youth football player who dreamed of a college athletic scholarship, was shot three times and died in a hospital that night.
D.C. police said no additional arrests have been made.