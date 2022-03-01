Youngkin appeared to tie the bill — a largely logistical move that would have changed who oversees that auditor — to broader debates over how local governments should scrutinize police.

“The best way to ensure that any bad actors within law enforcement are held accountable is to stand up for law enforcement, not tear them down or subject them to politically-motivated inquiries,” Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday.

Arlington will still be able to hire an independent policing auditor, who will work with a new civilian panel to investigate officers accused of misconduct. But rather than reporting to the county board, that individual will instead fall under the county manager, who is also responsible for hiring the police chief and overseeing the force.

Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol (D) said such a chain of command will weaken the role of the auditor — one that had been judiciously designed following months of community input.

“The independence of our independent policing auditor … is integral to the very carefully crafted ordinance we put together,” she said.

Last July, Arlington lawmakers voted to create a civilian oversight board, in part a response to widespread racial justice demonstrations in 2020.

The panel will include seven county residents as well as two nonvoting members with law-enforcement experience. It will be able to subpoena police and direct the auditor to launch investigations of individual officers.

In explaining the veto, Youngkin said the “politically-appointed auditor” would be able to discipline and fire officers. But Cristol said Youngkin appeared to misunderstand the specifics of the bill. She called his veto an unfortunate cap to more than a year of local discussions on how to improve accountability.

“This community worked so hard and put so much care into this,” she said, “and the governor destabilized one of the most important parts of it with very little care or attention.”

The Arlington County Democratic Committee accused Youngkin of stoking partisan divisions, writing on Twitter: “There is no reason to play politics with a common-sense measure that passed the GOP controlled House.”

Because Virginia follows the 19th-century policy known as the Dillon Rule, localities must seek special permission from the General Assembly for any powers that are not explicitly afforded to them.

Arlington is unique among Virginia counties in that it relies on a “strong-manager” form of government, with no county executive and a chairmanship that generally rotates among the board’s five members. It sometimes requires special language in state code or must make some asks of General Assembly on its own.