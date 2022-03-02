“I’m just not sure about the free-for-all just yet,” said Durante-Miller, who has an autoimmune disease. “We’ve all gotten our vaccines, and some of us have gotten the booster, but to expose ourselves to unvaccinated people all at once is a little daunting.”

As coronavirus-case counts plummet, small-business owners across the region are struggling with whether to ask customers and employees to continue masking and, if so, for how long. Some worried that allowing patrons to go without masks while requiring them for workers would be classist and unfair. Others worried removing the mandate would endanger at-risk customers; a new variant could emerge at any time.

Few face coverings were seen in the House chamber Tuesday evening as President Biden delivered the State of the Union address. The White House on Wednesday released a plan to combat covid without widespread school or business closures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday relaxed mask-wearing guidelines.

Yet some D.C. business owners agreed with most Americans, who say some restrictions should remain in place to try to control the coronavirus, according to the findings of the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Leah Daniels, the owner of a neighborhood kitchenware store a short walk from the Capitol, will still require customers and workers to mask up, a policy that she said elicited a “whew” from many of her regulars.

“I’m trying to be rational and reasonable, but I’m also trying to be safe,” she said Tuesday while fielding questions about kitchen scales. “We’re in a tough spot, and I think what I’d love is for everyone to have a little bit of grace for other people, people … living with someone with cancer, caring for their grandparents.”

Cases have fallen dramatically in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, down to a seven-day average of about 2,000 cases on Wednesday from a peak of more than 31,000 on Jan. 10, according to The Post tracker.

Daniels said she was grateful to the community that has supported her and her store, but acknowledged pushback from the rare tourist hostile to covid-19 regulations, such as her limit of eight customers at a time.

“I’ve been videotaped asking people to put on masks,” she said. A man wearing a “Fire Fauci” jacket — a reference to Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president — stood outside Tuesday, she said. “We get our fair share. … It’s no fun when people are mean to you.”

The changing citywide rules have also added an element of confusion, business owners said. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser removed the masking requirement twice before: first, between May and July of last year and again, briefly, between November and December.

Durante-Miller was vigilant about checking vaccine cards at the door before a vaccine passport mandate lifted last month, and lost customers over the rule as well as the now-lifted requirement to wear a mask until one was seated and actively eating or drinking.

“Now they just flash their ID and they’re coming on in,” she said Tuesday when she decided to open to take advantage of the warm weather and interest in her outdoor patio.

“Everything is opening back up, the weather is changing. Hopefully, the numbers will continue to go down and not back up and we’ll stay well and no one will get sick.”

As of Monday, most museums, from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art to the National Children’s Museum and Planet Word, still require visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“That being said, we are closely monitoring local and national guidelines in addition to guidelines from the CDC and other stakeholders, and will update our policies as needed,” Smithsonian spokesperson Alexandria Fairchild said.

Masks are encouraged in places with high levels of community spread, including schools, and in places with medium spread, at-risk individuals may consider wearing masks, according to nonbinding guidance from the CDC, based on hospital data and case counts. D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland all rank low under the CDC’s revised risk assessment system.

In Montgomery County, which lifted its indoor mask mandate in February, officials have emphasized that businesses can continue to independently require patrons to wear face coverings.

Wearing a mask is “not any kind of serious imposition on anybody,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a news conference Wednesday.

Peter Gaynor, president of the condo board in a 153-unit Arlington building, said residents were weighing whether to mask in common spaces, the gym and mailbox area, given the changes happening across the river.

Gaynor, a first-year law student, said he worried about the legal and insurance ramifications of lifting the mandate.

“That’s my nightmare scenario, as a 1L not knowing enough about torts,” he said. “We’re the first building to lift the mandate, and someone gets it and dies, and their heirs sue the building.”

He and other residents also worried about lifting the mask mandate for residents if workers, the building engineers and maintenance staff still have to wear them under state law.

“People with largely white-collar jobs in Arlington, Virginia, having a different set of rules than the people who are servicing their building, that’s not a look in 2022 that anyone wants,” he said.

In Hyattsville, Mike Franklin, owner of Franklins restaurant, brewery and general store, will require his 60 employees to mask up for a few weeks as a transition period, but masks are optional for customers.

“People come to a restaurant for the human interaction,” he said, “to have that human interaction be normal again is quite a spectacular thing to celebrate.”

Throughout the pandemic, his customers have spanned the spectrum, from those who grudgingly put on masks because management insisted to people who only felt comfortable with curbside pickup, “and we serve everybody,” he said.

He welcomed the decision by Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) to end the mask mandate Feb. 28, especially given that the county has the lowest rate in the state, but said it was easier to rely on a policy set the by county.

“It was kind of a relief to not have to dictate the policy,” he said.