Moreover, Lee said, the District can cut the payroll tax rate for employers from 0.62 percent to 0.26 percent. That change will result in $202 million in savings for employers in the first year, said Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who pushed for the annual CFO review.

“I always said that the CFO’s cost estimates for the program were way too high, which meant employers were paying way too much in tax for what their employees were getting in paid leave benefits,” Silverman said in a statement, adding that she was surprised the changes were able to occur all in one year rather than over time.

Lee noted in his letter that the Department of Employment Services (DOES), which administers the program, is figuring out how quickly it can implement the new changes, which could be as soon as July 1.

The District began taxing private-sector businesses large and small in 2020 to fund the Universal Paid Family Leave Act, which was passed by the council in 2016. The benefits are available to all eligible workers, which include workers who spend more than 50 percent of their time working in D.C., even if their jobs provide additional leave benefits. Using the tax revenue, the city currently reimburses employees for 90 percent of their first $912 in weekly pay and 50 percent of their remaining weekly pay, with a cap of $1,009 per week.

Last year, as lawmakers sought to increase the maximum benefits to keep up with federal employees who can receive up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave, they asked the city’s chief financial officer to evaluate funding for the program each year to determine how much benefits could rise, with the goal of eventually reaching 12 weeks across the board.

Using some excess funding from the program last year, the council boosted medical leave benefits from two to six weeks and added the prenatal leave benefit.

But instead of a gradual increase, the changes will essentially come all at once, greatly boosting benefits for workers while also reducing the tax rate for the businesses helping to fund the program. Even with the expanded benefits, the program is still projected to have a surplus of more than $400 million this fiscal year, and more than $200 million in the coming years, according to Lee.

In a statement Wednesday, the DC Paid Leave Campaign, which represents a coalition of local businesses that advocated for strong paid leave programs in the District, cited January 2021 data from the DOES that shows 80 percent of workers who applied for medical and family caregiving leave in the program’s first six months were either Black, Hispanic, Asian or multiracial — and that 40 percent of people who applied for such leave have incomes under $50,000.

“The expansion of the DC Paid Family Leave program represents a concrete step towards addressing longstanding racial, economic and health disparities that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic,” the statement said. “We are deeply gratified by this announcement today.”

The D.C. Council approved the Paid Leave Act in 2016 on a 9-to-4 vote, in the face of intense lobbying from the city’s major employers and businesses advocacy groups, who pushed back on the tax rate. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) greatly opposed the bill and opted not to sign the law at the time, similarly citing concerns about the tax and noting that many city workers live in Maryland and Virginia.

Last month, a unanimous D.C. Council introduced legislation that would significantly expand paid-leave benefits for city government workers, including new paid medical leave for qualifying ailments such as cancer.

The employer contribution rate for the private-sector program will be reevaluated again in March 2023, according to the letter.